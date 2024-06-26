Cybertruck Goes Rogue, Smashes Into Home Hours After Purchase

A video captured a cybertruck going rogue and smashing into the neighbor’s home just hours after purchase, New York Post reported.

A new Cybertruck owner’s excitement was abruptly halted when his vehicle, only four hours into its purchase, crashed into his neighbor’s home. The incident was shared on the social platform X by the owner, identified as Cobra 1, who detailed the harrowing experience and the substantial damage that followed, according to the New York Post.

Never even slowed down. Skid marks are ~50′ pic.twitter.com/6qC63GmaGn — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) June 20, 2024

The driver had been awaiting his $109,000 Tesla truck for five years, but his joy was short-lived due to a mechanical failure that caused the back wheels to lock — a known issue that prompted Tesla to recall 4,000 Cybertrucks earlier in April, the outlet reported. Surveillance footage captured the truck gradually rolling out of the driveway before it unexpectedly accelerated downhill. Despite the driver’s efforts to maneuver the 6,800-pound vehicle, it smashed into the neighboring house’s back stairs and collided with a car.

The crash resulted in damage to the truck, including a cracked windshield, a crushed hood, and a banged-up bumper. The repair costs were estimated at $30,000, with a lengthy one-year wait for parts, adding to the owner’s frustration. Cobra 1 lamented on social media and expressed disappointment over the incident. (RELATED: World’s Top Electric Vehicle Maker Announces Huge Layoffs As Sales Slow)

Nice knowing you my girl #CyberTruck 30k max for repairs but 1yr for parts 🙁 pic.twitter.com/TLeaV855MM — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) June 4, 2024

Further complicating the situation was the truck’s recalled faulty accelerator pedals, which could dislodge and trap the pedal, increasing the risk of collision by impeding proper pedal usage, according to the New York Post. Additionally, the driver was unfamiliar with how to access the truck’s emergency brake, which, according to Tesla’s website, is an automatic feature controlled via the touchscreen rather than a physical handle.