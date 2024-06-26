Congressional Democrats Brush Off Concerns About Migrant Crimes When Pressed By Fox Reporter

Congressional Democrats appeared to brush off concerns about President Joe Biden’s migrant parole policy amid the surge in crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

The policy has drawn over one million migrants to the U.S. alone since January 2023, while the system has reportedly been unable to track parolees’ status after they enter the country. Around 460,000 migrants have entered through commercial flights and another 630,000 sought parolee status at ports of entry through the CBP One mobile app, U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) data reveals.

Border officials have flagged a large number of migrants as security risks, including eight men who were arrested on the grounds of having alleged ties to ISIS and may have been plotting a terrorist attack, according to CBS News.

A slew of congressional Democrats refused to give a discreet answer on the parole policy when pressed by Fox Business congressional correspondent Hillary Vaughn.

“Should we be releasing people until we are absolutely certain of their intentions and whether or not they are potentially going to end up killing an American?” Vaughn asked Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost.

“I think it really is important to make sure that we know people’s intentions. We have a process for that. Sometimes people slip through the cracks,” Frost said. (RELATED: ‘Utter Failure’: Fmr Acting DHS Secy Says Dept Has ‘No Idea’ How Many Terrorists Among Millions Of ‘Gotaways’)

“Undocumented immigrants commit far fewer crimes than anyone else,” Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said.

“But are these crimes preventable if we didn’t parole them into the country?” Vaughn asked, receiving no response from Jayapal.

Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler echoed that crimes committed by immigrants were lower than citizens’ crimes.

“Aren’t the crimes preventable though if these people don’t have a right to be here in the first place?” Vaughn asked.

“I’ve said what I’m going to say,” Nadler responded.

DHS flagged more than 400 immigrants entering the U.S. from Central Asia and other regions Tuesday as “subjects of concern” based on a human smuggling group linked to ISIS transporting them, according to NBC News.

Several illegal immigrants have been charged for the rapes and murders of American citizens.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan who entered the U.S. illegally, is accused of murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley outside of the University of Georgia (UGA) campus by allegedly disfiguring her skull with an inanimate object in February.

Authorities arrested and charged 21-year-old Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, two illegal immigrants from Venezuela, for the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray on June 20 after the Houston Police Department found her body dumped in a creek near her home.

An illegal immigrant from Ecuador named Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is charged with raping and murdering 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, an Ecuadorian in the U.S. illegally, is charged with allegedly tying up two teenagers in the woods with a shoelace and proceeding to rape one of them in New York City.