Texas Hospital Introduces Holographic Visits, A First In US Healthcare

A Texas hospital introduces the first holographic hospital visit, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, Texas, is pioneering a breakthrough in medical technology by introducing a system that allows doctors to consult with patients via hologram, according to ABC News. This innovative approach, powered by the “Holobox” developed by the Dutch company Holoconnects, enables life-sized, real-time holographic displays of doctors to interact with patients from a remote location.

The 86-inch Holobox operates solely on electricity and internet. It includes anti-glare glass, a transparent LCD screen for lifelike displays, hi-fi speakers and a multi-touch operating system, the outlet reported. This device can project live, real-time video or pre-recorded messages, facilitating immersive interactions between healthcare providers and patients.

Raji Kumar, CEO of Crescent Regional Hospital, expressed excitement about introducing such advanced technology.

“There’s so much artificial intelligence, robotic technology, so many things,” Kumar told WFAA. “So, I’m super excited of being able to bring some of this technology to North Texas.” (RELATED: American Doctor Trapped In Gaza Saved US Senator’s Life In Army)

This system not only optimizes the use of doctors’ time but also aims to enhance patient care by providing access to specialty consultations that might otherwise be unavailable, especially in remote or underserved areas. Kumar plans to expand the use of holographic consultations throughout the hospital and even in rural settings by integrating the technology into mobile units, the outlet stated.

Steve Stirling, managing director of Holoconnects for North America, sees this as a revolutionary step in healthcare.

“It has the potential to revolutionize the access and sense of relationship between patients and their healthcare professionals,” Stirling told ABC News via email. “We can provide real-time, life-like access from distant locations which provide patients with access to levels of specialty care from anywhere in the world and also save doctors one of their most precious commodities — time!”

This advancement could be particularly transformative for regions suffering from doctor shortages and where healthcare facilities are scarce, according to ABC News.