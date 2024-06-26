‘Let’s Talk About Donald Trump!’: CNN Anchor Lashes Out At GOP Rep During Exchange On January 6

“CNN News Central” host Boris Sanchez raised his voice at Republican Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania on Wednesday during a segment about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Sanchez initially asked Meuser, who co-chairs Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania, about the riot, during which the Capitol building was stormed during the certification of electoral votes. Near the end of the segment, Sanchez interrupted Meuser when the Republican congressman sought to point out how then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, then-Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, promoted a bail fund that secured the release of violent offenders from riots following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: CNN Reporter Claims Trump Supporters Calling America A Republic Is ‘An Attack On Democracy’)

“What does this have to do with Joe Biden?” Sanchez demanded, “Let‘s talk about Donald Trump!”

“Chestnut Avenue and many cities, including here in Washington, D.C., were destroyed during the riots,” Meuser responded after he and Sanchez talked over each other. “People’s livelihoods were destroyed. Kamala Harris helped pay the bail to get those violent folks out.”

WATCH:

‘Let’s Talk About Donald Trump!’: CNN Anchor Lashes Out At GOP During Exchange On January 6 pic.twitter.com/LjW56Ae03e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2024

Earlier in the segment, Sanchez claimed Trump had not denounced the violence at the Capitol during the riot.

“It was a very, very ugly day here,” Meuser responded. “I’m in the Capitol right now, it is no… nothing in between. It was an ugly day, it certainly should be denounced. It was four hours, not to minimize it because it was our nation’s capital, and I will tell you this: I saw people’s eyes that were, that were there, that were there to do two things, create mayhem, create violence, and create all kinds of anarchy and chaos and violence and they did,” Meuser said. “Most of those people, by the way, in my view, because they were carrying oxygen tanks and all kinds of other … equipment, I don’t believe were even at the rally, so the idea of trying to, trying to pin it on President Trump‘s words, I think falls way, way short.”

Trump said during a May 2023 CNN town hall that he would pardon most of those convicted on charges related to the riot, saying that they received harsher punishment than those who rioted in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“He’s talked about pardoning those folks that you were talking about being violent and that hurt a lot of Capitol police officers and other people as well, right?” Sanchez asked.

“No, no, no, not violent, not people who would hurt police officers, those who were part, who got caught up in the riot,” Meuser responded.

Prosecutors demanded lengthy sentences for multiple individuals who entered the Capitol building but did not assault police officers. (RELATED: Liberal Lawyers, Anderson Cooper Suggest Trump Docs Judge Is ‘Scared’ For Not Kow-Towing To Jack Smith)

“You’re saying that these folks deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sanchez said. “The president, former president, is talking about pardoning the same people that attacked you and your colleagues.”

