‘Survivor’ Star Qualifies For Popular Quiz Game Show’s Tournament Of Champions Amid Winning Streak

Drew Basile, one of the stars of the 45th season of “Survivor,” has qualified for “Jeopardy’s!” Tournament of Champions amid his five-game win streak.

Basile, a 23-year-old master’s student, won his fifth game in a row on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, making him eligible for the show’s tournament, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW). Players who have won at least five games are eligible for the competition, the outlet noted.

He is the first contestant to compete on both “Jeopardy!” and “Survivor,” according to EW. Basile has won a total of $91,283 on the quiz show as of Tuesday and has the chance to win more.

Basile reportedly described himself as one of the most intelligent people to compete on “Survivor,” a reality show where a group of people compete in challenges while adapting to an isolated location. The aim of the show is to “outwit, outplay and outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor,” according to CBS.

The 23-year-old was voted off right before the show’s season 45 finale, EW reported. (RELATED: Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Honored In New Forever Stamp Release).

‘Survivor 45’ star Drew Basile has now won 5 games of ‘Jeopardy,’ which means he can compete against other 5-time winners in the next ‘Jeopardy: Tournament of Champions.’ https://t.co/2BzvfxhYFZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 25, 2024

“I had the privilege of being on Survivor recently,” Basile reportedly told “Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings during his first appearance on the show. “So I lasted out there for 23 days of 26 with no clothes, no shelter, no food. [It] affected the noggin a little bit, but I’m hoping to, you know, be back on the horse for Jeopardy.”

During his five-game winning streak, Basile has reportedly answered 121 questions correctly, according to EW.

Basile overtook the “Jeopardy!” champ Adriana Harmeyer, who now holds the 11th-longest streak in the show’s history, according to TV Showcase.