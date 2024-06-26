Education

Federal Gov’s $190 Billion Handout For Public Schools Only Made Small Dent In Students’ Poor Test Scores, Studies Show

US-politics-BIDEN-education-debt

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jennifer Nuelle Contributor
Font Size:

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.