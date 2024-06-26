Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Epically Shows Up To His Neighbors’ House At 4:00 AM With The Stanley Cup

Damn, it feels good to be a champion.

The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history after getting a 4-3 series victory against the Edmonton Oilers, and captain Aleksander Barkov chose an absolutely incredible way to celebrate — by showing up to his neighbors’ house at 4:00 AM with the Stanley Cup. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Drop Epic Video That Commemorates Their First Stanley Cup Championship In Franchise History)

Talk about a wake up call!

After winning the Stanley Cup following a thriller Monday night, the Panthers decided Tuesday to take the Stanley Cup to Fort Lauderdale to party with it, and that they did. The Panthers used it as a beer waterfall, they swam with it in the Atlantic Ocean, it was an absolutely magical day to be a Panther — whether player, fan, executive, etc. But prior to those epic festivities, Barkov stopped by his neighbors’ house for a visit at 4 o’clock in the morning, and did so with Lord Stanley itself.

WATCH:

So I’ve mentioned that @Barkovsasha95 has been my neighbor for about 10 years. Well we moved out a few months ago, then the @FlaPanthers win the cup. Who shows up knocking on my buddies door at 4am??? Lord Stanley and the Captain himself!! pic.twitter.com/Kn27bRiI8l — Paul Castronovo (@PaulCastronovo) June 26, 2024

Oh man, I’m so jealous … the things that I would do to have a moment with the Stanley Cup. (No Diddy)

There’s just something about that trophy, it’s special.

Damn, I love my Cats! It’s still crazy to think we won the Stanley Cup! CHAMPIONS, BABY!