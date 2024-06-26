American Accountability Foundation Working To Out Deep State Bureaucrats Who May Try To Stop Trump Agenda

A conservative group is working to root out potential deep state figures who might stymie the goals of former President Donald Trump’s second term if he wins the election in November, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a right-leaning opposition research group, is sifting through the backgrounds, social media posts and comments of high-ranking government officials with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Heritage Foundation, according to The AP. (RELATED: JASON LEWIS: The ‘Deep State’ Is Far Deeper Than Anyone Imagined)

The AAF, beginning with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is seeking to compile and publish a list of 100 federal employees who might be hostile to Trump’s agenda, the outlet reported.

“We need to understand who these people are and what they do,” said Tom Jones, head of the AAF.

The AAF’s goal is to ensure these disruptive actors are highlighted so others can criticize, reclassify, reassign or fire them if necessary, The AP reported.

The Left is terrified of the Heritage Foundation and Project 2025. They created an entire organization to resist it. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/mXwCSQJR0R — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) June 22, 2024

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts argued that the “weaponization of the federal government” is the work of the “deep state of entrenched Leftist bureaucrats” and affirmed his support of the organization’s workers “in their fight to hold our government accountable and drain it of bad actors.”

The initiative aligns with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which aims to prepare policies and personnel for a future conservative administration.