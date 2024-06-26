Two-Time Loser Hillary Clinton Has Some Pre-Debate Advice For Biden

Never content to lose gracefully, two-time presidential failure Hillary Clinton has some sage wisdom to offer President Joe Biden for how to take on Donald Trump in Thursday’s debate.

“It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate,” Clinton begins, in an op-ed for The New York Times. It’s a stunning, albeit indirect, admission of being wildly outmaneuvered by Trump in their own debate in 2016.

She dismisses Trump’s past debate performances as mere ranting and raving, arguing Biden can cut through the noise by ignoring the “theatrics” of modern politics and staying “direct and forceful.” Sure, if there’s anything President Ice Cream Cone is known for, it’s being powerfully straightforward. Just ask Corn Pop.

Clinton then goes on to make an irreconcilable 180, offering three points of advice to viewers that are anything but direct. Rather, she falls back on the emotionally manipulative, downright feminine, theatrical politics that have long defined the Democratic Party.