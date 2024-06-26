Man Ran Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Network From Inside Federal Prison, Authorities Allege

Federal prosecutors in North Dakota accused a suspect of running a drug trafficking and money laundering network from inside a federal prison on Wednesday.

Jesus Amurahaby Celestin-Ortega, also known as “Flaco”” 26, “allegedly engaged in drug-related and money laundering conspiracies, and a continuing criminal enterprise” since January 2022 “while incarcerated at a federal prison on unrelated drug and firearm charges,” the prosecutors said.

Celestin-Ortega used a contraband cellphone to direct and coordinate the import of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than one kilogram of heroin, and more than 400 grams of fentanyl into the U.S., the prosecutors alleged.

Celestin-Ortega allegedly also directed and coordinated the distribution of the drugs in North Dakota, Minnesota, California, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, Arizona, and elsewhere. He also conspired to launder the proceeds from the U.S. to Mexico, the prosecutors alleged.

He had eight co-conspirators in the alleged drug distribution scheme, the statement said. (RELATED: Feds Say Mexican Cartel Conspired With Chinese-Linked Bankers To Launder Drug Cash)

Five of the alleged co-conspirators — Trinidad Torres Meraz, 58, of Riverside, California; Maria De La Cruz Estrada Moreno, 40, of El Paso, Texas; Rafael Bueno-Nava, 49, of Fridley, Minnesota; Ryan James Stevens, 41, of Arvada, Colorado; and Martina Lucia Mendez, 26, of Gilbert, Arizona — allegedly conspired to import the drugs from Mexico into the U.S. The first three of the five face additional money laundering conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors identified the remaining three conspirators as Edgar Hernandez, also known as Ivan Edgar Hernandez Vasquez, 43; Jesse Rocha, 25, of Denver; and Christian Ivan Gonzalez, 31, of Phoenix.

Celestin-Ortega and six of the co-conspirators reportedly have made their initial court appearances. The two remaining co-conspirators, Hernandez and Mendez, remain at-large.

The drug importation and distribution conspiracy counts carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, while the money laundering conspiracy counts draw a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if the defendants are found guilty.