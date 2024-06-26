Former CNN Pundit John Avlon Wins Democratic Primary In New York

Former CNN senior political commentator and anchor John Avalon easily won the Democratic primary for New York’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

Avlon announced his departure from CNN in February after working more than 14 years with the network. He defeated Democratic primary opponent Nancy Goroff by receiving more than 70% of the total votes, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Avlon garnered more than half of Goroff’s total votes, results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections show. The former CNN pundit took home 19,026 total votes, while Goroff received 8,053 total votes.

A huge night and a massive victory in the #NY01 primary – 70-30 – thank you to every member of our team who helped make this happen. We proved the positive defeats negative & the politics of addition defeats the politics of division. That will be the key to victory in the fall -… pic.twitter.com/yenV1YunB8 — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) June 26, 2024

Avlon will face off against Republican New York Rep. Nick LaLota in November. Lalota was previously challenged for his House seat by former embattled congressman George Santos, who withdrew his independent candidacy for Congress in April to avoid splitting the ticket.

“Now from the beginning of our campaign just 125 days ago, I was clear on our goals and vision for winning. I said that we would build a broad and patriotic coalition to defend American democracy by defeating Donald Trump and winning back the House,” Avlon said during his victory speech.

Avlon launched his congressional campaign on Feb. 21, soon after he left CNN. In a video announcement, the former CNN commentator declared his candidacy in the swing district as an attempt to “defeat Donald Trump” and save democracy. (RELATED: Dead Democratic Congressman Wins Primary Election)



It’s official: I’m running for Congress in #NY01 because there’s too much at stake for the country & community I love. Long Island families deserve someone who fights for their values, not Trump’s. It’s time for us all to get off the sidelines. Join Me. https://t.co/fMu8RdLyBL pic.twitter.com/RHWAam8yif — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) February 21, 2024

LaLota defeated Democratic candidate Bridget Fleming during the 2022 midterm elections, according to Fox 5. He replaced former Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who stepped down to run for governor.

Before joining CNN, Avlon served as editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast, according to his LinkedIn account.