Judge Dismisses Sexual Assault Claims Against Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

A Texas judge dismissed Wednesday the sexual assault claims against Dak Prescott, TMZ Sports reported.

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Prescott was dismissed by a Collin County, Texas judge, according to court records, TMZ Sports stated. Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, confirmed to TMZ Sports the judge ruled the lawsuit “lacked merit” and a hearing for potential sanctions against the accuser, Victoria Shores, is set for mid-September.

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dak Prescott Dismissed | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/pLh4clPeYC — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2024

Shores alleged Prescott assaulted her in Feb. 2017 in the parking lot of a Texas strip club, shortly after his rookie season with the Cowboys. Despite her claims, Prescott maintained his innocence and even filed a countersuit. Following an investigation, police concluded in May that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

“Despite Ms. Shores and her legal team’s relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak’s reputation. Justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so,” McCathern said, TMZ Sports reported.

“These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them. We are proud that Dak stands up against this injustice and thankful Judge Tucker agrees.” (RELATED: NFL Superstar QB Set To Become Highest-Paid Player In League History With Potential Mammoth Contract)

Despite the legal challenges, Prescott experienced notable personal milestones this offseason, including the birth of his first daughter with his girlfriend, Sarah Jane. He has also been actively preparing for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, participating in workouts such as the Tight End University event in Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports.