LPGA’s Charley Hull Cranks Up Her Icon Status By Autographing A Fan’s Cigarette

Charley Hull is a friggin’ legend!

LPGA Tour superstar Charley Hull has gotten more and more popular since she was spotted smoking a cigarette while dishing out autographs at May’s U.S. Women’s Open. (RELATED: Nick Bienz Throws Down A Few Beers To Calm His Nerves, Qualifies For The Rocket Mortgage Classic Just Like That)

Not much longer afterward, Hull was playing in the KPG Women’s PGA Championship when a fan requested that she sign an autograph on his cigarette, which is such a grade-A idea, by the way.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna do that. I’m just gonna put C.H,” said Hull to the fan while laughing.

👱🏻‍♀️✍️🚬 LPGA star Charley Hull signed a fans dart at the Women’s PGA Championship last week. (Via: hatchfence/TT) @WhiskeyRiff pic.twitter.com/pGg2adPFvh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 25, 2024

Hull tallied a 16th-place finish in the tournament, which happened near Seattle at the Sahalee Country Club. Her score when the smoke cleared was 1 over par, with Amy Yang (South Korea) walking away with the championship — the first major title of the 34-year-old’s career.

Luckily for Hull, she doesn’t have to win looking like this. She’s already winning!

Charley Hull: One of God’s greatest gifts to Earth.