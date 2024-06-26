Editorial

LPGA’s Charley Hull Cranks Up Her Icon Status By Autographing A Fan’s Cigarette

BLOG
SAMMAMISH, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: Charley Hull of England hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 22, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Charley Hull is a friggin’ legend!

LPGA Tour superstar Charley Hull has gotten more and more popular since she was spotted smoking a cigarette while dishing out autographs at May’s U.S. Women’s Open. (RELATED: Nick Bienz Throws Down A Few Beers To Calm His Nerves, Qualifies For The Rocket Mortgage Classic Just Like That)

Not much longer afterward, Hull was playing in the KPG Women’s PGA Championship when a fan requested that she sign an autograph on his cigarette, which is such a grade-A idea, by the way.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna do that. I’m just gonna put C.H,” said Hull to the fan while laughing.

WATCH:

Hull tallied a 16th-place finish in the tournament, which happened near Seattle at the Sahalee Country Club. Her score when the smoke cleared was 1 over par, with Amy Yang (South Korea) walking away with the championship — the first major title of the 34-year-old’s career.

Luckily for Hull, she doesn’t have to win looking like this. She’s already winning!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

Charley Hull: One of God’s greatest gifts to Earth.