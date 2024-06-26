Man Awarded Six-Figure Payout After Being Arrested For Flipping Off Cop

A Vermont man is reportedly getting a six-figure payout after suing the state over being arrested for flipping off a police officer, Seven Days reported.

Greg Bombard, then 51, was headed home after picking up some coffee when Sgt. Jay Riggen of the Vermont State Police pulled him over, according to Seven Days. Dashcam footage of the encounter was later released by the state and obtained by FIRE.

“You need something,” the officer could be heard asking.

“It looked like you, uh, flipped me off as you were going by there,” the state trooper continued in the video. (RELATED: Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’)

Bombard insisted that he had not flipped off the officer and demonstrated the hand movement he was doing when he stretched his fingers on his steering wheel, Seven Days reported. “I was doing this,” he said while reportedly replicating the movement, the report noted.

Riggen could be heard insisting that Bombard had shown him the middle finger. Bombard could then be heard responding: “You must be really sensitive.”

The two men appeared to get into an argument over the matter. Riggen could be heard claiming he pulled Bombard over to “make sure that you’re alright.”

The motorist could be heard saying he would file a complaint against the officer over the traffic stop and accusation. After the encounter, while driving away, Bombard then actually flipped off Riggen, the officer could be heard saying. He also called him an “asshole” and shouting “fuck you!” according to the officer.

“I’m going to arrest him for disorderly conduct,” Riggen could then be heard saying. The officer then proceeded to arrest Bombard in the video

The case against Bombard was dropped almost a year following his retainment of an attorney, Seven Days reported.

The state settled with Bombard at $175,000 in June, according to Seven Days. Jay Diaz, the attorney representing bombard, reportedly celebrated the development. “The basis of a free society should be measured on how a person is allowed to speak to public officials,” he said. the outlet reported.