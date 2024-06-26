‘Rich People Don’t Feel Inflation’: Huckabee Slams Yellen’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Response To Bidenomics Effects

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen’s “tone-deaf” response to the effects of President Joe Biden’s economy.

Huckabee appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the ongoing issues Americans are facing due to Biden’s economy. Fox guest host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked the former governor his thoughts on a clip of Yellen stating she doesn’t see the sticker shock in grocery stores. (RELATED: Biden’s Economy Poised For Even More Disappointing Growth, Fed Estimate Shows)

“Yeah, thank goodness my wife keeps some chickens because we’ve been able to afford eggs only because we have chickens providing them,” Huckabee said. “Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t be having any. This idea that Janet Yellen sits down there and says, ‘No I don’t see any sticker shock.’ Do you know why? Cause she’s worth $20 million.”

“Rich people don’t feel inflation,” he continued. “They can afford it whether their grocery basket cost $200 or $1,200. They don’t even think about it. Because it doesn’t matter. They know that whatever it is, they can pay for it. They get what they want. They don’t clip coupons. They don’t look at sales items and figure out what they can afford and what they can’t. But most Americans are doing that. What I don’t understand is the absolute just I mean tone-deaf approach that this administration has taken.”

“What they are basically saying to Americans is this there’s really plenty of money in your wallet, you just don’t see it,” Huckabee said. “Those prices are really not that high, you just don’t understand math. Americans are looking at it and saying look, ‘I bought bacon, bread, butter, and biscuits last week and I know what they cost.’ They cost a heck of a lot more than it did when Donald Trump was my president. I can’t wait for him to be my president again so I can put food on my family’s table.”

Americans have been consistently polling that inflation, especially within grocery stores, has been affecting their wallets this year. According to a recent Gallup poll, 41% of Americans are saying the issue is a top concern when it comes to voting this November.

The number of Americans concerned over the issue has jumped since 2022 with data showing 32% naming inflation as an issue and 35% mentioning it as a problem in 2023, according to Gallup. The increase comes as one of the highest polls since 2018 when only 18% of Americans found that inflation was affecting them, data shows.