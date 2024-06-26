Benches Clearing In Nationals-Padres Game Leads To The Baseball Gods Working Their Magic To The Max

This is absolutely wild!
When you think about rivalries in baseball, I can guarantee you’re not thinking about the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, but we may have something cooking here, folks!
And just remember this name, the man in the middle of all the drama: Jurickson Profar. (RELATED: Orioles Fan Makes Absolutely Legendary (And Outright Dangerous) Foul Ball Catch)
In the first inning Tuesday night, before the left fielder’s first at-bat, benches ended up clearing between the Nats and Pads. And this was only the beginning of Petco Park’s dramatic festivities. Profar was knocked, San Diego manager Mike Shildt was hit with an ejection, and both Manny Machado and Jesse Winker popped go-ahead home runs. And then to close the incredible amount of magic out, Profar hit a grand slam that gave his Padres the 9-7 win.
“Baseball gods, man,” said Machado while laughing, per MLB.com.
Baseball gods, indeed.
WATCH:
Benches cleared between the Nationals and Padres in the first inning after words were exchanged between Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and Keibert Ruiz
Profar was then hit by the next pitch and Mike Shildt was ejected pic.twitter.com/rfWzV2UKXQ
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2024
Manny Machado doesn’t like you @Nationals
— Padres Nation (@NationPadres) June 26, 2024
Jesse Winker just went deep and the boos are loud at Petco Park https://t.co/aOKRzVMj46 pic.twitter.com/mCiIsTRlKA
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2024
Jurickson Profar sends San Diego into a frenzy with a grand slam! 😎 pic.twitter.com/SfSNykyTZW
— MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2024
“It’s hard not to be romantic about baseball” comes to mind.