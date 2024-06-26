Benches Clearing In Nationals-Padres Game Leads To The Baseball Gods Working Their Magic To The Max

This is absolutely wild!

When you think about rivalries in baseball, I can guarantee you’re not thinking about the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, but we may have something cooking here, folks!

And just remember this name, the man in the middle of all the drama: Jurickson Profar.

In the first inning Tuesday night, before the left fielder’s first at-bat, benches ended up clearing between the Nats and Pads. And this was only the beginning of Petco Park’s dramatic festivities. Profar was knocked, San Diego manager Mike Shildt was hit with an ejection, and both Manny Machado and Jesse Winker popped go-ahead home runs. And then to close the incredible amount of magic out, Profar hit a grand slam that gave his Padres the 9-7 win.