Benches Clearing In Nationals-Padres Game Leads To The Baseball Gods Working Their Magic To The Max

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Keibert Ruiz #20 of the Washington Nationals points at players from the San Diego Padres after an altercation prior to the at bat of Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a game at Petco Park on June 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is absolutely wild!

When you think about rivalries in baseball, I can guarantee you’re not thinking about the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, but we may have something cooking here, folks!

And just remember this name, the man in the middle of all the drama: Jurickson Profar. (RELATED: Orioles Fan Makes Absolutely Legendary (And Outright Dangerous) Foul Ball Catch)

In the first inning Tuesday night, before the left fielder’s first at-bat, benches ended up clearing between the Nats and Pads. And this was only the beginning of Petco Park’s dramatic festivities. Profar was knocked, San Diego manager Mike Shildt was hit with an ejection, and both Manny Machado and Jesse Winker popped go-ahead home runs. And then to close the incredible amount of magic out, Profar hit a grand slam that gave his Padres the 9-7 win.

“Baseball gods, man,” said Machado while laughing, per MLB.com.

Baseball gods, indeed.

WATCH:

“It’s hard not to be romantic about baseball” comes to mind.