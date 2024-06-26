NYT Changes Headline After Blaming Squad Member’s Loss On ‘Pro-Israel Money’

Following criticism, The New York Times (NYT) revised a headline that attributed a Squad member’s Tuesday primary loss to “Pro-Israel Money,” Fox News reported.

NYT revised its headline about incumbent Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary loss, according to Fox News. The initial headline from the major newspaper was “Bowman Falls in House Primary, Overtaken by Flood of Pro-Israel Money,” which immediately drew criticism on social media.

The New York Times is blaming the Jews for Jamaal Bowman’s loss Did you guys consider that he was a crappy congressman? NYT: No! It is the fault of the Jooooooooooooos pic.twitter.com/a1QpN6FOA4 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 26, 2024

NYT has since changed the headline to “Bowman Falls to Latimer in a Loss for Progressive Democrats,” without an accompanying correction or editor’s note. The exact timing of this update remains unclear, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ROOKE: Major Political Realignment Is Happening Inside The Democratic Party)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) super PAC, United Democracy Project, directed a record-breaking $14.5 million to support businessman and local politician George Latimer, a vocal supporter of Israel, in his campaign against Bowman. This expenditure marks the largest amount a single group has ever spent on a House race, according to The Guardian. This massive expenditure broke down to over half a million dollars each day in an effort to unseat a lawmaker in a legislative body that already has a near-consensus majority of Israel supporters.

Additionally, a coalition of three super PACs — United Democracy Project, the Democratic Majority for Israel, and the pro-cryptocurrency group FairShake — collectively spent $18 million to secure Bowman’s defeat.

The substantial financial support from AIPAC for Bowman’s opponent points out significant opposition among some voter segments to Bowman’s criticisms of Israel. This includes his sharp condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza and controversial remarks and speech about historical events, according to Fox News. Various factors contributed to Bowman’s defeat beyond campaign financing, such as his political stances and past controversies, which may have alienated voters.