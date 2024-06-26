Paramount Purges Internet Of All-Time Classic Shows In Apparent Cost-Cutting Move

Paramount cut nearly all the content previously found on Comedy Central, TV Land CMT and MTV websites, in a sweeping cost-slashing move, Wednesday.

The sites that formerly housed an abundance of clips and related materials now redirect users to other sites, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This move comes just days after the MTV News website was shuttered. Paramount Network also directed users to their streaming platform, Paramount +. “As part of broader website changes across Paramount, we have introduced more streamlined versions of our sites, driving fans to Paramount+ to watch their favorite shows,” Paramount said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead of being able to readily access the Comedy Central site, fans are seeing a pop-up window that says, “While episodes of most Comedy Central series are no longer available on this website, you can watch Comedy Central through your TV provider. You can also sign up for Paramount+ to watch many seasons of Comedy Central shows.”

Similar instructions are also popping up on the CMT, Paramount Network and TV Land sites, as well as MTV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans may be disappointed to discover that 25+ years worth of the Daily Show Clips have completely disappeared and no content from The Colbert Report that can be accessed from Paramount +, according to LateNighter.

The dramatic slashing of content appears to be part of the cost-saving mission at Paramount, which is reportedly currently facing more than $14 billion in debts.

Paramount’s co-CEOs — George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins recently held a town hall meeting and announced they were embarking on cost-cutting measures that would result in layoffs for some employees. They’re currently attempting to reduce costs by more than $500 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: MTV Abruptly Nukes Site, Erases More Than 20 Years Worth Of Content)

“We’re looking at selling certain Paramount-owned assets — in fact, we’ve already hired bankers to assist us in this process — and we’ll use the proceeds to help pay down debt and strengthen our balance sheet,” they said.