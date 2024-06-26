Police Arrest Entire Hells Angels Chapter Amid Kidnapping Probe

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested the president and vice president of Hells Angels, along with the entire chapter of the Bakersfield, California Motorcycle Club, as part of a kidnapping, assault and robbery probe.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued a formal statement on Facebook Tuesday, revealing that six members of the outlaw motorcycle gang were arrested earlier that day on what they described as “various violent charges.” A seventh individual was already in custody on “other charges,” they noted in their statement. “More than 150 law enforcement personnel seized approximately 25 firearms, ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and gang affiliate paraphernalia,” the statement read.

The statement said a joint investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

They proceeded to release and publish the names of the men that were in police custody, including, Ricardo Alvarez, age 42, Armando Villasenor, 55, Joseph Soto Sr., 57, Joseph Soto Jr., 33, Joshua Zavala, 31, and John Seeger, 57.

Joshua Vaughn, 37, also belonged to this chapter of the organization, and was named as the individual that was already in custody.

The investigation and subsequent arrests formed just part of the police probe, which included eight warrants that were executed at various locations in Bakersfield, according to the statement issued by police.

All suspects were charged with kidnapping, first degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness or victim, and elder abuse.

They are currently being held at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Lerdo Facility, according to the statement.

Two of the men arrested are active, patched members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, Bakersfield Chapter. Two others are members of Sons Of Hell Motorcycle Club, an affiliate Motorcycle Club that takes orders and direction from the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.(RELATED: Shocking Video Appears To Show Ian Ziering Shoving Motorcyclist In Alleged Biker Gang Attack)

The details surrounding the victim(s) involved in this investigation have not been made public.