Prosecutors Scrap Nearly 80 Arrests From Pro-Palestine University Protest

Texas prosecutors have scrapped nearly 80 criminal trespassing arrests Wednesday from a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Texas, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic elected attorney for Travis County, Delia Garza, announced the drop of charges, stating the 79 criminal trespassing cases from the school’s April 29 protest were dismissed due to her office not being able to meet the legal burden to prove the cases, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Chaotic Scene Unfolds Between Authorities, Pro-Palestine Protesters)

Tensions escalated on the university’s campus in April between Texas authorities and pro-Palestine activists as many alleged students and others were seen demonstrating in support of a Gaza ceasefire. While protesters had been at it for a week on the campus, videos showed confrontations with police in riot gear as pepper spray was released into the crowd.

Following the incident, the university stated the protesters had not been affiliated with the school and the encampments set up were prohibited on campus, according to AP News. Officials additionally claimed that some of the activists had been “physically and verbally combative” with authorities which is what led to mass arrests during the incident, the outlet reported.

In response to the incident, Garza wished officials would have found “another solution to allow these students to voice what they felt like they needed to voice,” adding how the reaction to protesters continues “to prioritize extreme government outreach over actual public safety,” according to the outlet. However, officials from the University of Texas spoke out against Garza’s move, calling the drop of charges “deeply” disappointing.

“Free speech is welcome on our campus. Violating laws or rules is not,” the school’s statement said, according to AP News. “Actions that violate laws and Institutional Rules should be met with consequences, not with political posturing and press conferences.”

The Democratic DA stated her office looked into whether the right to free speech was violated against activists, if her office had sufficient evidence for convictions and if pursuing the cases would be in the interest of justice, the outlet reported. Despite dropping the 79 charges, Garza noted other cases involved are still being pursued.

The latest drop comes after pro-Palestine protesters were released without charges in April during other protests on the University of Texas campus.