Reporter Calls Out Liberal Judge For ‘Politicizing’ 12-Year-Old’s Murder By Illegal Migrant Suspect

A reporter immediately called out Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo after she appeared to blame former President Donald Trump for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old allegedly committed by two illegal immigrants.

Two illegal migrants from Venezuela were arrested and charged for the brutal murder and sexual assault of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray on June 20 after the Houston Police Department found her body dumped in a week near her home. Hidalgo placed blame on Trump and congressional Republicans for the current state at the border and the murder of Nungaray.

“It hurts even more that they’re being used as pawns in this fight over immigration that doesn’t even exist because [President Joe] Biden and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell agree Trump just won’t let them move it forward,” Hidalgo said.

“All due respect, judge, you say that this shouldn’t be politicized while you’re pointing the finger at former President Trump and Republicans in Congress. Aren’t you politicizing it?” a reporter asked.

“Um, I think I answered the questions, so um…yeah, I mean this is about Jocelyn, this is about her family, and if we want to as I said talk about immigration, then—” the judge replied.

Reporter immediately calls out county judge who tries to blame Trump for the murder of a 12-year-old at the hands of illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/16i5VQ1UXl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2024

“Judge, you didn’t answer the question. Are you politicizing this?” the reporter interjected. “You didn’t answer the question. Are you politicizing this by pointing the finger at Republicans and saying it’s their fault, not the fault of the Biden administration that lifted the Remain in Mexico policies?” (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional’: Biden’s ‘Amnesty’ Executive Order Poised For Slew Of Legal Challenges)

“Again, the Biden administration reached an agreement with Leader McConnell, but this is not about immigration. I’m not gonna feed into that,” Hidalgo said.

Crimes committed at the hands of illegal immigrants have skyrocketed since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. A Venezuelan illegal migrant named Jose Antonio Ibarra is charged for allegedly murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in February outside of her campus.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, an Ecuadorian in the U.S. illegally, is charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York City after he allegedly tied her and her male friend in the woods with a shoe lace. Another illegal immigrant named Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was charged in mid-June for the rape and murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children.

Apprehensions soared from over 400,000 in Trump’s final year in office to 1.7 million in Biden’s first year, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Agents apprehended over 2.3 million and 2.4 million migrants in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, and have apprehended nearly 1.7 million in the 2024 fiscal year thus far.