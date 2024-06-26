Reporter Presses Mayorkas On Families Who Lost Loved One At The Hands Of Illegal Immigrants

A reporter pressed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the increased number of murders and sexual assaults allegedly at the hands of illegal immigrants.

A growing number of illegal immigrants have raped and killed Americans, particularly young women, as apprehensions continue to soar throughout President Joe Biden’s administration. A reporter questioned Mayorkas’ claims that protecting Americans is a priority, as well as his message for the grieving families who are suffering at the hands of these illegal immigrants.

“Obviously, the media and the nation has had their eyes on the brutal crimes committed by illegal immigrants. One of them was actually wearing an ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] ankle monitor. This morning, you said in an interview that the safety of the American people is the priority and that these individuals are vetted. But we know in our conversations with the ICE director, we heard the FBI director say there are significant gaps in intel. So what would you say to the American people to reassure that they are, in fact, safe and what would you say to the families who are mourning their loved ones because of these migrant crimes being committed?” the reporter asked.

“Well, let me start where you ended. A message to the families is of course, our hearts are with them given their suffering. The safety and the security of the American public is indeed our highest priority. We screen and vet individuals when we encounter them,” Mayorkas said. “If we learn of derogatory information subsequently later in the process then we take enforcement action accordingly.”

Authorities arrested and charged Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, two illegal immigrants from Venezuela, for the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray on June 20 after the Houston Police Department found her body dumped in a week near her home. (RELATED: ‘Not…Really Working’: ‘Morning Joe’ Host Presses Alejandro Mayorkas About Dangerous Migrants Entering US)

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan who entered the U.S. illegally, is charged with allegedly murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in February outside of her campus outside of the University of Georgia’s (UGA) campus. An autopsy found she had died after her murderer seriously disfigured her skull with an inanimate object.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was charged in mid-June for the rape and murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children. Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, an Ecuadorian in the U.S. illegally, is charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York City after he allegedly tied her and her male friend in the woods with a shoelace.

DHS flagged more than 400 immigrants entering the U.S. from Central Asia and other regions as “subjects of concern” based on a human smuggling group linked to ISIS transporting them, according to NBC News. ICE recently arrested six Russian nationals from Tajikistan with suspected terrorist ties in a nationwide operation spanning New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the New York Post reported.

Apprehensions have soared to record highs under Mayorkas’ watch, leading a handful of House Republicans to cast a vote in an attempt to impeach him in February. Agents have apprehended nearly 1.7 million migrants since October, the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). These numbers exceeded 2.3 and 2.4 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Mayorkas refused to say whether he lied under oath to Congress during an April 18 congressional questioning, after having claimed on multiple occasions that the border is secure.