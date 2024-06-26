ROOKE: Biden Admin Just Got The Green Light To Control What Americans Say

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the Biden administration a free pass to censor Americans, with only three Justices dissenting.

With the 6-3 SCOTUS decision in Murthy v. Missouri, the Court gave a license to the federal government to contact social media companies to silence the protected free speech of American citizens. This is a chilling attack on America, and Democrats are cheering it on every step of the way.

Nothing could be more damning than Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent, which called the decision “regrettable” and a “successful campaign of coercion.”

“The Court, however, shirks that duty and thus permits the successful campaign of coercion in this case to stand as an attractive model for future officials who want to control what the people say, hear, and think. That is regrettable. What the officials did in this case was more subtle than the ham-handed censorship found to be unconstitutional in Vullo, but it was no less coercive. And because of the perpetrators’ high positions, it was even more dangerous. It was blatantly unconstitutional, and the country may come to regret the Court’s failure to say so,” Alito wrote.

Alito mincing no words in what SCOTUS has done with Murthy ruling:

“The Court…permits the successful campaign of coercion in this case to stand as an attractive model for future officials who want to control what the people say, hear, and think” pic.twitter.com/uYYnNifJoF — Billy McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) June 26, 2024

It is a joke that while Democrats constantly demonize conservatives for attacking big D “Democracy,” this move will allow them to go against everything the Founding Fathers hoped to protect. It’s a big T “Tyranny” with a SCOTUS rubber stamp. (ROOKE: Time For Republicans To Start Disenfranchising Voters To ‘Save Democracy’)

During the 2020 election, American citizens were de-platformed and de-banked –including a sitting president– for appropriate political speech simply because their opinions were outside of the left-wing orthodoxy. Now, the government (run by the same type of liberals) has complete control over what is considered lawful online speech. It is also hard not to see this SCOTUS decision as election interference going into a super-charged 2024 presidential election year where Democrats are desperate to remain in control.

Two things are clear: In America, speech is no longer free, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been the greatest letdown in conservative history.