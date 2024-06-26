ROOKE: Major Political Realignment Is Happening Inside The Democratic Party

Recent primary results in Colorado and New York are interesting as they could indicate a major political realignment inside the Democrat Party.

Democrat voters have started expelling prominent progressives from their party, showing a significant shift in what was otherwise a seemingly unison march toward a far-left takeover of the Democrat Party.

Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his primary race Tuesday to moderate challenger, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, despite having progressive colleague New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez host a rally for him in the Bronx.

Anyone who says Jamaal Bowman lost his primary over his position on the conflict in the Middle East is engaging in superficial punditry … he lost because he was completely out-of-step with his district … the final ads were about his opposition to the Biden infrastructure bills. pic.twitter.com/79AnzW5ER5 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) June 26, 2024

The state of Colorado is also seeing a shift toward the middle. Eight of the 11 progressive Democrats up for reelection in the state House have either lost or are on track to lose their primary races against moderate candidates. Races in Ohio, Texas, Illinois, California, Michigan, and Oregon have all been bad for progressive Democrats.

Something the far-left just doesn’t seem to understand… The base of the Democratic party isn’t ultra-left progressives It’s suburban women, older African-Americans, and unions— groups that want a fair shake but aren’t screaming for a socialist revolution — Brent Peabody 🇺🇸 (@brent_peabody) June 26, 2024

Americans are fed up with President Joe Biden’s progressive policies, which have ruined the economy, kept the borders open to illegal immigrants, and caused a social backlash against previously accepted left-leaning social causes. However, until recently, Biden has been the only candidate to suffer the wrath of voters, and his poll numbers have gotten worse as the months get closer to the election.

It will be interesting to watch the primary race between Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, Bowman’s fell squad member, and St. Louis County DA Wesley Bell. Bell is a registered Democrat. However, he was also once the campaign manager for Mark Byrne, a Republican challenger to former Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. (ROOKE: Election ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Dems Said Wasn’t Happening Is … In 49 States)

If Bush loses her race to Bell, it could mean the progressive stronghold over the Democrat party is breaking, paving the way for a party fracture that pundits didn’t see coming.