‘I Don’t Mean To Call You Stupid, But’: Tucker Utterly Stumps Reporter By Simply Asking For A Citation

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson utterly stumped a reporter by simply asking for a citation after she accused him of promoting The Great Replacement Theory.

Carlson denied a reporter’s accusation that he argued immigrants are replacing white people in the United States, Australia and Europe.

“Have I said that whites are being replaced?” he asked. “I don’t think I said that.”

“Well, it’s been mentioned on your show 4,000 times,” the reporter said.

“Really? When did I say that?” Carlson pressed.

“On your show,” the reporter claimed.

“I said whites are being replaced? … Really? I would challenge you to cite that because I’m pretty sure I haven’t said that. I said native-born Americans are being replaced, including blacks,” he said.

“Native-born Americans,” the reporter repeated.

“Native-born Americans. Americans who’ve, like black Americans, have been, African-Americans, have been in the United States for, in many cases, their families, over 400 years. And their concerns are every bit as real and valid and alive to me as the concerns of white people whose families have been there for 400 years. So I’ve never said that whites are being replaced. Not one time, and you can’t cite it.”

The reporter attempted to refute his answer by arguing he had pushed The Great Replacement Theory. Carlson argued the reporter cannot even cite a single moment he had allegedly said that.

“You actually can’t cite it because I didn’t say it, and I don’t believe it. And I’m telling you that to your face, so why don’t you just accept me at face value? My concern is that the people who are born in the country are in the main responsibility of its leaders, and as I noted earlier, when those leaders shift their concerns for the people it is their responsibility to take care of to people around the world, to put their priorities above that of their own citizens, that’s immoral. And they are being replaced in my country, people born in the United States, and the birth rate tells the whole story.”

Carlson argued the U.S. is importing people around the world to take the jobs that could be given to American citizens by fixing the economy, telling the reporter it is her “problem” if she believes his view is racist.

“I never called you a racist,” she hit back. (RELATED: Ben Smith Asks Tucker Carlson If He’s Racist. He Responds With Just 4 Words)

“But of course, you are suggesting —” he began. “And I must say, one of the reasons people don’t like people like you in the media is that you never just say exactly what you mean. Your slurs are all by implication, and you’re about to tell me, oh, The Great Replacement Theory is racist and antisemitic, whatever. I’ve said what I’ve said to you right now like 100 times in public … The whole point of your question was to be like, you’re a scary racist, and my response is, no I’m not.”

The reporter claimed his argument encouraged the mass shooter who killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York in May 2022.

“Oh God, come on,” Carlson responded. “Do you know what I mean?”

“It’s inspired one of the worst Australian —” she continued.

“How do you get people this stupid in the media? I guess it doesn’t pay well. Look, I’m sorry. I’ve lived among people too long. I don’t mean t call you stupid — maybe you’re just pretending to be, but I’m totally against violence,” he said, adding that he hates the war in Ukraine and mass shootings.

The Daily Caller co-founder said his arguments are rooted by his “deep concerns for Americans.” He shamed the reporter to her face for associating Carlson with the Buffalo shooter.

The reporter then asked Carlson whether he supports gun control, leading the Daily Caller co-founder to say he opposes the disarming of “law-abiding” citizens. She then asked if Carlson felt any responsibility for “hate crimes” in the U.S., prompting laughter from Carlson and the audience.

Watch the full interaction here: