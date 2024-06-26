Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson went on a several minute verbal rampage after an Australian reporter pressed him on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The reporter asked Carlson whether he has “any level of shame or regret” over Putin’s willingness to be interviewed by the Daily Caller co-founder, insinuating he is a supporter of the Russian president.

“I thought you were describing Putin as a psychopathic liar and yet now you’re taking his word for things?” Carlson hit back. “I mean, let me just quickly unpack your absurd soliloquy if I can … Ukraine has been completely destroyed, and now Zelensky has passed a law allowing foreign corporations to own land there. So you tell me what Ukraine is gonna look like in 30 years when all of it is owned by BlackRock and multinational corporations and its population is not Ukrainian. So the tragedy of what’s happened in Ukraine is orchestrated by the western powers, including by your government and driven by my government — I feel shame about it and I hope you do too — is one of the greatest crimes of my lifetime.”

“So the idea that somehow if you’re against that you’re for Putin, well of course, that’s absurd,” he continued.

Tucker Goes On Ten Minute Verbal Rampage After Reporter Blubbers His Way Through Putin Question pic.twitter.com/ZGgc6eXdf1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2024

Carlson called on U.S. citizens to be more concerned and critical of their own leaders rather than Putin, accusing the U.S. and other democracies of allowing for the violation of human rights and the rule of law. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Releases Highly-Anticipated Vladimir Putin Interview)

“I’m not saying that we are morally equivalent to Putin, I’m not saying that,” Carlson continued. “What I’m saying is, our concerns should be, first and foremost, how are our countries run? And we give our own leaders a pass time and time again because they point to some other creep on the world stage and say ‘he’s bad.’ Kim Jung Un is bad, well, yeah of course he’s bad. That’s why I don’t live in North Korea. It’s why I don’t live in Russia. I have no interest in living in Russia. But the point is, you’re bad too.”

Carlson said he resents the modern western media for aligning with the government, despite it being meant to challenge political power.

“It’s a perfect inversion of what you’re supposed to do. If you’re a journalist, your job is to challenge power on behalf of the powerless. It is not to align with the powerful against the powerless. And that is exactly what you have done. I watched your ABC this morning in my hotel room for about 20 minutes until I looked around for a vomit bag, and I watched — it was one of the most grotesque — I couldn’t even believe it was real.”

He described how the Australian channel aired the story about the release of Julian Assange, a family of four found dead in their home due to what they believed was an opioid overdose and the upcoming needed prescription to buy nicotine products. Carlson said the Australian government know nothing about nicotine, which he referred to as a “life-enhancing chemical.”

While the government is attempting to ban nicotine without a prescription, Carlson pointed out the media is frequently ignoring the dangers of fatal drugs and vaccinations.

“But let’s just be honest. Everybody else knows what it is. Everybody else knows how corrupt you are, and there’s a reason they have contempt for you, I’m just saying,” he concluded.

Watch the full exchange here: