United States Lost To Japan In Our Own Game Of Football, And My Oh My, How We’ve Fallen As A Nation

This is 100% inexcusable!

The game of football is no longer just an American thing, there are loads of countries nowadays that have national teams for the sport, showing how popular pigskin has become. In fact, they even have youth tournaments in international play, like the U20 World Championships, for example. Nations all around the world are currently trying to lock up a qualifying spot for the event.

You’d think that we’d be able to roll through a scenario like this with how big the NFL and college football is here, but uhh … I’ve got some news for you. We LOST. To JAPAN. I’m not kidding you, we actually lost a game of American football to Japan, doing so Wednesday. And we didn’t just lose, we got our asses kicked.

We lost, 41-20. It was so bad that we were down 20-0 after the first quarter. Japan slaughtered us the whole way through the game.

In other words, it was F**KING EMBARRASSING!

Final: USA 20, JPN 41 — U.S. National Football Team (@USNFT) June 26, 2024

The Tik Tok Generation has failed America https://t.co/zHQw8XxSD4 — Billy (@Billyhottakes) June 26, 2024

I don’t even get how this happens.

Or maybe I do, we are the same country that’s collectively obsessed with a chick who likes to “hawk tuah” on a man’s … well … you know.

We truly are a nation of idiots, and now here we are losing to Japan in football as a result — weak.