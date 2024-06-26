REPORT: Woman Allegedly Threatened To Bomb Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Office

Police arrested a woman from Fort Smith, Arkansas, after she allegedly threatened to bomb Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office building.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue released an affidavit from June 14 stating that 66-year-old Susan Scott called Sanders‘ office and said she would “build a bomb and use it to blow the [governor’s] office up,” according to Shue’s press release. Law enforcement apprehended Scott at her home after she continued to make threats against Sanders’ life. Scott allegedly “pulled, kicked and head-butted in an attempt to prevent the arrest,” the affidavit read. (RELATED: Bomb Squad, Secret Service Called After Manure Dumped At Jake Sullivan’s Home: REPORT)

A woman is facing two felony charges after threatening to blow up the governor’s office, Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue released.https://t.co/I3kfwege6o — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) June 26, 2024

Scott pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges of threatening to cause a catastrophe and battery in the second degree during a court appearance Wednesday. The Sebastian County Circuit Judge placed a bond of $500,000 on Scott.

Sanders is by no means the first public official to receive a threat to their life. In January 2024, an unidentified congressman received a threatening phone call from 24-year-old Alan Poller. Poller was sentenced to 3 years of probation after threatening to shoot the congressman in the head.

A Florida man was arrested in August 2023 after threatening to kill Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The man, identified as 43-year-old Neal Brij Sidhwaney, left a threatening voicemail directed at Roberts in July of 2023, and pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2023.