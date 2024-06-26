Worker Discovers Human Remains Near Missing College Student’s Residence

A worker discovered human remains Monday in a well near the apartment of a missing Texas college student, Fox News reported.

A city worker in Corpus Christi found human remains near the apartment of Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old who had been missing since March. Harris reportedly went out to pick up an Uber Eats order and did not return, according to Fox News. The worker discovered the remains during routine maintenance of a 40-foot-deep well at a wastewater collection plant. The area was previously searched, but the remains were only found after the well was drained for further investigation.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, with assistance from the city’s fire department, retrieved the remains, which were then sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis, the outlet reported. Due to the advanced decomposition, the medical examiner was unable to immediately identify the remains or determine the cause or manner of death. The remains are now being sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA analysis to potentially confirm if they belong to Harris. (RELATED: Missing Woman’s Body Recovered From Python In Gruesome Find)

This development advances the case of Harris. His disappearance has baffled authorities, especially since his Uber Eats order was discovered outside his apartment the next day, with his keys and wallet inside, according to Fox News. A GoFundMe campaign to support the search has raised over $71,000. Police are still investigating how the remains ended up in the well.