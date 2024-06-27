Blue State Legislature Devolves Into Shouting Match, Chaos When GOP Rep Calls Out Left-Wing School Gender Law

The California State Assembly became chaotic on Thursday when a Republican assemblyman sought to speak against a bill that would require schools to conceal students’ gender identity from parents.

Democratic state Assemblyman Chris Ward introduced AB1955 on May 22, which would require schools districts in California to keep the gender identity of students a secret from their parents. Republican state Assemblyman Bill Essayli began his remarks by speaking about past controversies leading to the debate over the legislation. (RELATED: ‘Metastasizing Like A Cancer’ — Parents Across The Country Sue Schools Over Clandestine Transitions)

“I think this bill is everything that’s wrong with our politics today,” Essayli said in a video posted to X. “This bill is built on a foundation of disinformation, hyperbole and fearmongering. If the reality was as my Democrat colleagues painted, I would agree with you. I would be standing in support of you. But that’s not the reality, so let’s for once have an intellectual debate about what’s happening in our schools and what is happening in our state.”

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨 CA Assembly Floor becomes UNHINGED during #AB1955 hearing. Asm. @billessayli (R) explains how we got to #AB1955 but the Democrats silence him, then the chair threatens to ask him to leave. @AsmCoreyJackson (D) yells “you better watch yourself” before they cut the audio.… pic.twitter.com/ha0tsmFpmh — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) June 27, 2024

Shortly after Essayli noted that teachers were “put in a position to lie to parents,” the presiding officer cut his mic, and claimed he was “out of order.”

“Mr. Essayli, we are debating AB1955, not last year’s bill,” the presiding officer said. “We are debating AB1955, you are out of order.”

“I am tired of being interrupted by you,” Essayli responded, pointing toward where Democrats sat. “You do not interrupt them—”

The presiding officer then sought to allow another member of the assembly to speak when Republican state Assemblyman James Gallagher raised a point of order, he then explained that Essayli had been discussing the subject matter of AB1955 and requested that Essayli be allowed to finish. The presiding officer agreed.

WATCH:

Debate on AB 1955 in the CA Assembly just went off the rails. Bill would prohibit California schools from having parental notification policies if a student is transgender. @billessayli had his mic cut for discussing bill from last year, lawmakers raise numerous points of… pic.twitter.com/mcxVkBKnJ7 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 27, 2024

“I wasn’t prepared to address the Chinese Communist Party House today,” Essayli said, which led to the presiding officer again declaring Essayli out of order as shouting and chaos broke out.

“You’re disparaging the house,” the presiding officer claimed.

Video posted to X by KRS California Capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala showed Democratic state Assemblyman Corey Jackson rising and being restrained by colleagues after telling Essayli, “You better watch yourself.” (RELATED: ‘Serious And Risky’: DCNF Reporters Describe Findings From Sweeping Exposé On Major Trans Health Org)

The chaos continued with multiple points of order and appeals of the presiding officer’s ruling. The rulings were upheld on party-line votes.

The bill passed by a 60-15 vote in the assembly.

Parents sued school districts over efforts to transition children socially without the parents’ knowledge in Florida and Wisconsin, while legislation protecting parental rights in Florida became a flashpoint in the debate over education. A 12-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide in Florida while administrators were carrying out a social transition without informing her parents, Fox News reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.