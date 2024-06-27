It’s Official: Bronny James Is Joining His Dad LeBron In Los Angeles After Lakers Take Him With No. 55 Pick In Draft

LeBron x Bronny … it’s official.

Heading into Thursday, the NBA has never seen a father-son duo playing in the league simultaneously. But that all changed later that night at the draft, as LeBron James and his son Bronny James won’t just be in the NBA at the same time, but they’ll be teammates in Los Angeles after the Lakers selected the former USC Trojan with the No. 55 pick in the second round.

“Beyond blessed,” wrote Bronny on Instagram, per ESPN. (RELATED: New York Knicks, OG Anunoby Agree On Ridiculous 5-Year, $212.5 Million Contract: REPORT)

When Los Angeles made the selection, Bronny was with the rest of the James family while at a dinner party in New York, according to the four-letter network. Gloria James, LeBron’s mother, and his wife Savannah’s parents were in attendance, as well as some close friends and confidants of Bronny.

Following the Lakers making their pick, LeBron led a champagne toast among the group to celebrate the moment, via ESPN, and was “very emotional” while speaking.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points-per-game (36.6 FG%), 2.8 rebounds-per-game and 2.1 assists-per-game in college.

With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/QseLtHp4tx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024

Been working a long time for this 💜 pic.twitter.com/CJAt1Hluhv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024

First off, I like the fact that LeBron James and Bronny James are now teammates in Los Angeles, and with me being a JJ Redick fan (though I couldn’t help but to be a little critical of him recently), it makes the Lakers likable to me … I can dig this whole thing.

But I’m not gonna lie, it’s quite cringe how we’re trying to make this “special” like LeBron & Co. didn’t force this whole thing, let’s just pump the brakes there.

Other than that, carry on.