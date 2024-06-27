Guardians Prospect Jhonkensy Noel, Who Was Just Called Up To The Show, Has One Hell Of A First At-Bat To Start Career

They don’t call it “the show” for nothing!

Only hours after he was recalled from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A), Guardians prospect Jhonkensy Noel popped a home run Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, and to make it even more special, he did it in his first career at-bat in Major League Baseball — he’s only the fourth Cleveland player ever to do so in franchise history. (RELATED: Benches Clearing In Nationals-Padres Game Leads To The Baseball Gods Working Their Magic To The Max)

During the second inning of the game, Noel was dealt a 1-1 pitch from Grayson Rodriguez, launching it to make it 1-0 in advantage of the Guards. But that wasn’t the only fun that Noel was a part of. Prior to his homer, the 22-year-old accidentally slung his bat during his first swing, sending it 100 feet and landing around third base.

On the very next pitch, that’s when Noel clipped the ball, sending it over the wall in center field. It’s estimated that the home run went a distance of 413 feet.

WATCH:

What a 1st career at-bat for Jhonkensy Noel. First ever swing: Throws the bat 100 feet

Second ever swing: 400+ ft Home Run pic.twitter.com/AJ4na53Zm8 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) June 26, 2024

Here’s a high-quality shot of Noel’s homer:

First big league at-bat, first big league homer for Jhonkensy Noel! The @CleGuardians‘ No. 26 prospect clobbers a 413-ft roundtripper. pic.twitter.com/DnzpYqV6Rh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 26, 2024

And on top of that, the streets are also talking about Noel …

Been watching Noel for years. Saw him hit a 500 ft bomb in front of me at Lake County. It’s like watching McGwire. — Geoff (@tribefan111) June 26, 2024

We might have a star on our hands, ladies and gentlemen.