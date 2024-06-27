Editorial

Guardians Prospect Jhonkensy Noel, Who Was Just Called Up To The Show, Has One Hell Of A First At-Bat To Start Career

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 26: Jhonkensy Noel #43 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a solo home run in his first major league at-bat in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Jhonkensy Noel makes his major league debut. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
They don’t call it “the show” for nothing!

Only hours after he was recalled from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A), Guardians prospect Jhonkensy Noel popped a home run Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, and to make it even more special, he did it in his first career at-bat in Major League Baseball — he’s only the fourth Cleveland player ever to do so in franchise history. (RELATED: Benches Clearing In Nationals-Padres Game Leads To The Baseball Gods Working Their Magic To The Max)

During the second inning of the game, Noel was dealt a 1-1 pitch from Grayson Rodriguez, launching it to make it 1-0 in advantage of the Guards. But that wasn’t the only fun that Noel was a part of. Prior to his homer, the 22-year-old accidentally slung his bat during his first swing, sending it 100 feet and landing around third base.

On the very next pitch, that’s when Noel clipped the ball, sending it over the wall in center field. It’s estimated that the home run went a distance of 413 feet.

WATCH:

Here’s a high-quality shot of Noel’s homer:

And on top of that, the streets are also talking about Noel …

We might have a star on our hands, ladies and gentlemen.