Food Prices At Copa America Are A Straight Up Robbery

$25 for a hot dog?!

As someone who loves soccer, I’ve been loving Euro 2024 and Copa America being all over my television screen, and like Americans who are into the beautiful game, I’ve got all out pride for the United States as we journey through the latter tournament.

If you haven’t been paying attention (and I know a lot of you here at the Caller aren’t fans of soccer), the U.S. was solid in their first game in Group C, getting a 2-0 victory over Bolivia. I feel like we could have been more dominant (I put that on manager Gregg Berhalter not getting midfielder Gio Reyna more involved), but whatever; a win is a win. We’ll definitely need to crank up things if we square off against an Argentina or Brazil, but we’ll just cross that bridge when/if we get there.

Because my real concern — just hours before USMNT‘s second match of the tourney against Panama — is the ridiculous food prices that are at Copa America! (RELATED: US Soccer Gets Copa América Off To A Good Start With 2-0 Win Over Bolivia. Can They Win It All?)

This is supposed to be a beautiful time for us Americans in particular. It’s the official kickoff of our journey to the 2026 World Cup, and we of course want to start things off on a good note by winning the Copa. It’s a cool time to be an American soccer fan. And it’s even more special for me being an Inter Miami fan and being able to witness Lionel Messi do his thing with Argentina.

But no! Everything magical has to eventually be ruined!

I mean, come on! $25 for a hot dog? $25 for a friggin’ salad?!

$25 for a hot dog inside the SoFi press box for this Copa America match. I thought the $85 for parking was bad, but I was mistaken pic.twitter.com/x9PhFQ4af5 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 25, 2024

This is straight up robbery! What a way to deflate the energy, Copa! (At least for me)