Alleged OnlyFans Killer Courtney Clenney Gets Big Break In Court

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney scored a big win in court, Wednesday, when a judge ruled that key evidence in her case will not see the light of day in court.

Judge Laura Cruz announced her decision in Clenney’s favor in Miami Dade court. She said her findings pointed to a violation of attorney-client privilege in the case, according to TMZ. The information in question was related to messages between Clenney’s parents and their lawyers, which were stored on her mother’s iCloud account.

Clenney is currently facing 2nd-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, dating back to April 2022, according to TMZ.

WATCH: Newly released video allegedly shows OnlyFans model #CourtneyClenney attacking her boyfriend #ChristianObumseli in an elevator on February 21. Clenney was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the April fatal stabbing of Obumseli. pic.twitter.com/TFJ4uWV8WF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 11, 2022

Kim and Deborah were arrested and charged with allegedly accessing Obumseli’s computer. According to the prosecution, the family’s messages to their attorneys included their attempts to guess the password for the laptop belonging to the deceased boyfriend. Judge Cruz determined the prosecutors violated attorney-client privilege by accessing Deborah Clenney’s messages.

The judge ruled the messages were protected under attorney-client privilege and should not be considered as part of this case. As a result of this new ruling, the conversations in question will not be permitted in Clenney’s murder trial, and will never be heard, according to TMZ.

Lawyers for Clenney noted the decision as being a big win for the OnlyFans model. They issued a statement following the ruling, detailing their feelings on the outcome of this matter.

“It’s a bedrock principle of privacy the state should never have breached,” they said, according to TMZ.

“They entered the defense camp. All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason.”

Courtney Clenney’s Parents Kim And Deborah Clenney Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Her Boyfriend Christian Obumselihttps://t.co/hSqPFPfwK4 pic.twitter.com/NNbuU0vO9O — NewsToter (@NewsToter) February 1, 2024

The prosecution has not indicated if they will continue to pursue the charges against Courtney’s parents.

Obumseli died of a single stab wound to the upper chest after an alleged altercation with Clenney in the luxury apartment building they shared in Miami, Florida, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: Police Charge Rapper Remy Ma’s Son With Murder)

A hearing has been set for Friday.