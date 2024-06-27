Doctors Without Borders Member Turned Out To Be Terror Mastermind, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed Fadi Al-Wadiya, a member of humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, Tuesday due to his alleged terrorist connections, Israel says.

Al-Wadiya was an Islamic Jihad terrorist who “advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array” and endangered civilians’ lives, the IDF claimed. (RELATED: Oct. 7 Victims Launch Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against United Nations Org, Accuse Them Of Aiding Terrorists)

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted out three photos apparently of Al-Wadiya sporting Islamic Jihad military fatigues. The Gazan “was considered the organization’s subject matter expert in the fields of electronics and chemistry.” The same year he joined Doctors Without Borders, he tried to go to Iran along with two other militants for terrorism-related training, Adraee tweeted.

#خاص صور تفند مزاعم منظمة #أطباء_بلا_حدود @msf_arabic :،معالج طبيعي في النهار ومخرب في الجهاد في الليل 🔻المدعو فادي جهاد محمد الوادية الذي تم القضاء عليه أمس والذي كان يعمل معالجًا طبيعيًا لدى منظمة “أطباء بلا حدود” عمل مخربًا بارزًا ضمن المنظومة الصاروخية التابعة للجهاد… pic.twitter.com/xc7ZSN5r4J — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 26, 2024

“A physical therapist by day and a jihadist saboteur by night,” Adraee quipped in his tweet about the deceased.

Always check to see who you’re hiring… Your colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, was a significant terrorist in Islamic Jihad. He advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array, also known as a way to endanger the lives of civilians. He is just another case of terrorists in Gaza… https://t.co/eRTDPVGcoF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 25, 2024

Doctors Without Borders complained that their colleague had been killed “while he was cycling to work.” The 33-year-old Gazan joined them in 2018, and his death marked “the sixth killing of an MSF staff member in Gaza since October 7, 2023,” the humanitarian organization said.

We are outraged and strongly condemn the killing of our colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, in an attack this morning in Gaza City. The attack killed Fadi, along with five other people including three children, while he was cycling to work, near the MSF clinic where he was providing… pic.twitter.com/nEDPImr6q8 — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) June 25, 2024

His death was an example “of the senseless killing of Palestinian civilians and health care workers in Gaza,” Doctors Without Borders added.

This attack is yet another brutal example of the senseless killing of Palestinian civilians and health care workers in Gaza. #CeasefireNowhttps://t.co/rPUi8EndVK pic.twitter.com/ZDgBlFRtFV — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) June 25, 2024

Doctors Without Borders was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999, recognized for “pioneering humanitarian work on several continents,” The Nobel Prize website reads.