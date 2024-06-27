World

Doctors Without Borders Member Turned Out To Be Terror Mastermind, IDF Says

(Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed Fadi Al-Wadiya, a member of humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, Tuesday due to his alleged terrorist connections, Israel says.

Al-Wadiya was an Islamic Jihad terrorist who “advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array” and endangered civilians’ lives, the IDF claimed. (RELATED: Oct. 7 Victims Launch Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against United Nations Org, Accuse Them Of Aiding Terrorists)

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted out three photos apparently of Al-Wadiya sporting Islamic Jihad military fatigues. The Gazan “was considered the organization’s subject matter expert in the fields of electronics and chemistry.” The same year he joined Doctors Without Borders, he tried to go to Iran along with two other militants for terrorism-related training, Adraee tweeted.
 

“A physical therapist by day and a jihadist saboteur by night,” Adraee quipped in his tweet about the deceased.

Doctors Without Borders complained that their colleague had been killed “while he was cycling to work.” The 33-year-old Gazan joined them in 2018, and his death marked “the sixth killing of an MSF staff member in Gaza since October 7, 2023,” the humanitarian organization said.

His death was an example “of the senseless killing of Palestinian civilians and health care workers in Gaza,” Doctors Without Borders added.

Doctors Without Borders was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999, recognized for “pioneering humanitarian work on several continents,” The Nobel Prize website reads.