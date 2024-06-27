No Sports Team Has Celebrated A Championship In A More Epic Fashion Than The Florida Panthers

What a party it is in South Beach!

The Florida Panthers became the Stanley Cup winners Monday night, and the party is still at an all-time high heading into a full week of the Cats being the champions.

The Panthers play in Sunrise, which is in Broward County, but they took the celebration down to Dade County where they partied Wednesday night at Club E11even in Miami. And it wasn’t just a party that they had at the high-profile club. This thing was epic — we’re talking about possibly the greatest championship celebration ever in sports history. Just picture a luxurious nightclub that you would see in SoBe, a bunch of Panthers players and fans and the Stanley Cup in the mix. (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Epically Shows Up To His Neighbors’ House At 4:00 AM With The Stanley Cup)

Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen, nobody does it like the 3-0-5.

And that was just the highlight of the night. Cats players also got together to eat at Catch, one of the hottest restaurants in Miami Beach, before the festivities at E11even.

Alchemy Agency sent me these videos and photos of the @FlaPanthers’ Stanley Cup parties at CATCH Miami Beach and ultraclub E11EVEN Miami, and boy oh boy, what a sight it is to see the Stanley Cup in the 3-0-5. 🎥: Media Monsters pic.twitter.com/UJmE34LSDZ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 27, 2024

📸: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami pic.twitter.com/PdEuzszqIb — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 27, 2024

What a week it’s been! And we haven’t even gotten to the parade yet!