No Sports Team Has Celebrated A Championship In A More Epic Fashion Than The Florida Panthers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Anton Lundell lifts The Stanley Cup at E11EVEN Miami during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup celebration on June 26, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What a party it is in South Beach!

The Florida Panthers became the Stanley Cup winners Monday night, and the party is still at an all-time high heading into a full week of the Cats being the champions.

The Panthers play in Sunrise, which is in Broward County, but they took the celebration down to Dade County where they partied Wednesday night at Club E11even in Miami. And it wasn’t just a party that they had at the high-profile club. This thing was epic — we’re talking about possibly the greatest championship celebration ever in sports history. Just picture a luxurious nightclub that you would see in SoBe, a bunch of Panthers players and fans and the Stanley Cup in the mix. (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Epically Shows Up To His Neighbors’ House At 4:00 AM With The Stanley Cup)

Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen, nobody does it like the 3-0-5.

And that was just the highlight of the night. Cats players also got together to eat at Catch, one of the hottest restaurants in Miami Beach, before the festivities at E11even.

What a week it’s been! And we haven’t even gotten to the parade yet!