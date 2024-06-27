Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Halts Concert To Settle Crowd Disturbance

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stopped in the middle of his concert in Birmingham to address a problem that unfolded in the crowd, June 27.

The Foo Fighters were playing a concert as part of their UK tour at Villa Park Stadium when they deemed it necessary to halt the performance at their “Everything or Nothing At All Tour,” to ensure the safety of one of their fans., according to The Mirror. Grohl noticed a chaotic scene in the crowd and immediately cautioned the crowd, saying “you don’t want” what would happen if the disruption continued. The fans were wild with excitement in the packed arena, when Grohl brought the entire band to an abrupt stop. “Is he up yet? Because if he’s not up, we’re going to start playing Stairway to Heaven,” Grohl told the crowd, according to The Mirror.

He continued throwing cautionary messages to the crowd amid the chaos.

“And no one wants to hear me play Stairway to Heaven,” he said., according to The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

The famous musician waited for a few moments but decided the response from his fans wasn’t satisfactory. True to his word, he began playing the hit Led Zeppelin song, as the crowd chimed in.

The singer got just a few moments into the song before the crowd in question seemingly complied with his wishes.

It was not immediately clear what happened to make Grohl take action by ceasing to perform, nor is it clear who or how many people were part of the altercation.

There have been no reported injuries at the concert. (RELATED: Neil Young Cancels Tour After Band Members Fall Ill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

Musicians are increasingly aware of what is happening in the crowd during their performances. Recent headlines reported Taylor Swift making the same decision as 55-year-old Grohl, when she noticed a fan in distress. Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and The Kid Laroi have also done the same.