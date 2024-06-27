Gavin Newsom Betting Odds Skyrocket As Biden Debate Performance Spirals

The betting odds for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 have skyrocketed as President Joe Biden’s debate performance spiraled Thursday night, according to PredictIt.

Data from PredictIt shows that since the debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump started, the Democratic governor has jumped up from an 8/100 price to be the party’s nominee to 27/100. His chance to win the presidency jumped from 5/100 to 19/100. (RELATED: ‘Biden Has A Cold’: Media Rushes To Explain Away Debate)

🚨🚨🚨 Odds of Newsom on Ballot JUST **DOUBLED** Biden odds CRASHING LIVE.🚨🚨🚨 BEFORE DEBATE: 53% Trump, 48% Biden.

1/2 INTO DEBATE: 61% Trump, 39% Biden.

Odds of Newsom just doubled! pic.twitter.com/gAR3GkAPO8 — Meet Kevin😇 (@realMeetKevin) June 28, 2024

Biden’s PredicIt price to win the election dropped from $0.45 to $0.32.

Additional data from Oddschecker for the winner of 2024’s presidential general election show Newsom with 20-1 odds, while Biden sits at just under 3-1.

Betting odds have shifted significantly tonight with Trump being a heavy favorite. pic.twitter.com/66pbgqMWYM — Chris_Invests (@0810Investing) June 28, 2024

During the presidential debate, Biden had a moment where he froze mid-statement while discussing hiking federal taxes to top earners and corporations. He also lied about no U.S. troops dying under his watch of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Newsom has often been touted as a top candidate to replace Biden as concerns about the president’s age and fitness have mounted in recent months, calling into question whether he would run for reelection. Other names that have been floated are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris.