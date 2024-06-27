Gregg Berhalter Needs To Be Fired After USMNT Suffers An Outright Disastrous Loss To Panama In Copa América

Gregg Berhalter needs to go … point, blank, period.

Midfielder Timothy Weah was hit with a red card in the first half, goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered an injury, and as a result, the United States took an outright disastrous 2-1 defeat Thursday to Panama in Copa América Group C action. Oh, and let’s also not forget the fact that manager Gregg Berhalter is a friggin’ moron! That’s the main reason we lost!

The game-winning goal for Panama came in the 83rd minute from forward José Fajardo following a crazy scramble in front of the American goal. (RELATED: Food Prices At Copa America Are A Straight Up Robbery)

Both the United States and Panama are now in a three-way tie for first place in Group C with three points apiece, with the third nation being Uruguay.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) now finds themselves in a position where they have to win their last match Monday against Uruguay in order to advance to the quarterfinals. For Panama, they’re sitting pretty with a game against Bolivia, who has suffered 13 consecutive losses in the Copa América — that contest also takes place Monday.

As far as I’m concerned, we could have easily gotten over the Weah red card and Turner injury with a heavy implementation of midfielder Christian Pulisic and midfielder Gio Reyna, but our manager is clearly too much of an idiot to come up with a productive strategy … we looked completely lost pretty much the whole damn game!

Plain and simple, Gregg Berhalter needs to be FIRED! It’s been two years since I’ve been calling for this, and it needs to get done NOW! Completely unacceptable!