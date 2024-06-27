Jim Acosta Abruptly Cuts To Break During Heated Debate With Conservative Activist

CNN host Jim Acosta abruptly cut off an interview with Students For Life of America President Kristan Hawkins after just 90 seconds following a heated debate on abortion pills.

Hawkins sounded the alarm on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reinstate restrictions on Idaho’s near-total abortion ban Thursday. The ruling put a stay on the ban and returned the question of allowing abortion in emergency situations back to the lower courts.

The Students for Life president argued President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to “weaponize” government agencies “to make abortion a federal issue.” Addressing the Idaho case, she pointed to mifepristone, an abortion pill which she argued harm women’s future fertility.

“The FDA must now change its policy, too, to the same, given there are no tests — online distribution scheme of chemical abortion pills, which we know harm women’s future fertility as 15% of women of our population are RH negative and there is no testing now because of the Biden administration and their FDA on these dangerous chemical abortion pills. If she’s having these pill abortions, she’s not being tested —”

“Haven’t the experts said that mifepristone is safe for women to use?” Acosta interjected.

“Ask any woman whose RH negative. Ask any woman. Excuse me, ask someone who’s been pregnant, sir,” Hawkins shot back. “When you’re pregnant, one of the first things they do is they test for RH negative status because if you have a miscarriage, if you give birth, if you get in an accident —” (RELATED: CNN Host Kasie Hunt Defends Kicking Off Trump Spox Mid-Interview, Gets Ratio’d Into Oblivion)

RH negative refers to patients that lack the Rhesus factor protein on their red blood cells, which can cause serious complications for an unborn child, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“No, Ms. Hawkins, I —” Acosta said in an attempt to interrupt.

“If you have an abortion, you have to get treated immediately,” Hawkins continued regarding RH negative patients.

“I’m sorry, mifepristone has been proven to be safe. It’s been that way for years, but thank you for coming on. We appreciate it. We want to go to a quick break,” Acosta said.

The network turned off Hawkins’ microphone as she attempted to defend her position.

Mifepristone and misoprostol can potentially cause serious or life threatening vaginal bleeding, according to Medline Plus. It may also be responsible for fatal infections, though it is unknown whether these infections were directly caused by the medications, the website continues. Planned Parenthood, which advocates for and prescribes these medications, warns the usage of these pills can cause blood clots in the uterus, infections and leftover fetal tissue that failed to exit the uterus.

A group of 20 Republican attorneys general sent letters informing CVS and Walgreens that their plans to sell abortion pills via mail are violations of federal and state laws, while further arguing that the sales of these medications are “unsafe” in February 2023.

