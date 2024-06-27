‘Crushing Moment’: Kevin Costner Breaks Silence On His Painful Divorce

Kevin Costner broke his silence on his public, painful divorce from Christine Baumgartner, and admitted it was a very challenging time in his life.

The legendary actor spoke candidly with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” and provided an emotional response when she asked him how he was feeling after facing such a public, contentious divorce. King asked him how he was doing, “head-wise, and heart-wise,” and Costner issued a heartfelt response.

“That’s a crushing moment,” he said, as he recalled his divorce battle. “It’s powerful, it hurt.”

The famous actor went on to explain that he had to dig deep and find a way to carry on, despite the obvious turmoil he was facing in his personal life.

“But I go forward,” he said.

“I have no choice, my children are looking at me. So I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Costner told King.

“I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and to keep a special eye on who they are,” he said.

Costner and Baumgartner were embroiled in a very public exchange, as she demanded that Costner maintain the lifestyle she was accustomed to, and Costner attempted to protect his assets. The back and forth continued between the estranged couple for some time, before a settlement was finally reached. A judge upheld the prenup the pair had originally signed, although the official details surrounding that prenup were never made public. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Breaks His Silence On Rumored Relationship With Jewel)

The long, messy process resulted in a joint custody agreement between Costner and Baumgartner, who was also awarded a jaw-dropping $63,000 a month in child support from the famous actor, according to the Los Angeles Times.