Kim Kardashian’s Obsession With Marilyn Monroe Has Gone Too Far

Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a Wednesday photoshoot, and it’s safe to say Kardashian has taken things too far.

The star sported a skimpy leopard bikini and donned a blonde bob in a series of images shared Wednesday to Instagram. In one of the images, she rocked a matching paw print eye mask, and the SKIMS star struck some seductive poses, putting her famous curves on full display.

She didn’t stop there, however.

Kardashian also posted a number of images in different outfits, one of which basically showed her bare ass, and all of which were designed to mimic the legendary Monroe.

In spite of the transformation, she completely missed the mark. It’s one thing to try dressing up like the iconic sex symbol, but unlike Kardashian, Monroe’s success wasn’t launched by a sex tape, and she never had to “pretend” to be someone else to capture attention. Sorry, Kim. You’re never going to be a legend, no matter how hard you try to imitate one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Is originality dead?

I’d love to know why Kardashian is so fixated on becoming Monroe, instead of just being herself. She has her own things going on. She’s known for her own signature look. She doesn’t need to take on the persona of another individual.

Monroe didn’t “try” to be seductive or appealing to men; she naturally was. There was a signature style that Monroe claimed as her very own, and she fluidly worked a room with that image and personality.

It’s lame as hell to see Kardashian attempting to impersonate her for no apparent reason. It’s not Halloween. There’s no movie role she’s working toward. This is a feeble attempt to get attention, when her own image is seemingly becoming a bore.

The SKIMS model and reality television maven might be impressing herself for resembling Monroe in these images, but she’s not fooling anyone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Forgive me for not being impressed by a celebrity who can spend hours on end with hair and make-up teams transforming them to look like another person. This isn’t really a boasting moment.

We didn’t need to see Kardashian’s ass — again. Monroe didn’t have to display herself this way — people were naturally drawn to her.

There’s no amount of make-up that can capture the natural essence of an icon.

Let’s not forget that Kardashian wore Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala, and her curvy figure reportedly ripped the icon’s original gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

She was then given a special gift — a lock of Monroe’s hair. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Now Owns A Piece Of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair)

Is there anything else she needs, or can she finally put a stop to this weird obsession?

Kim Kardashian in the same Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy for #METGala2022 pic.twitter.com/v7glGsG7b1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2022

Kardashian must have realized she’s uninteresting as a person, and her own image is starting to fade — so she’s latching on to Monroe in a last-ditch attempt to turn heads.

Mine turned away from this epic fail.