Kinky Friedman Dead At 79

Famous country singer, Kinky Friedman, died in his sleep at his home, June 27, at the age of 79.

His death was confirmed on Twitter in a brief message, shared on the same day of his passing. “Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends,” the post reads. “Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung.”

Friedman’s dear friend, Kent Perkins, paid tribute to the talented artist and author in a lengthy, heartfelt message posted to Facebook.

“He leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom,” Perkins wrote. “He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate.”

Perkins spoke fondly of Friedman’s kindness and compassion.

“He and his sister Marcie founded the Echo Hill Gold Star Camp. It is in session now, for kids who’ve lost a parent to military, police, fire, or EMS service.

‘The Kinkster’ left his mark on this planet, in an excellent way,” he said. “He was friends with Presidents, homeless vagrants, and every type of human being in between; all people were of equal value to him.”

Perkins highlighted Friedman’s colorful musical career by saying, “Kinky, at 79, performed on stage as long as he could stand up with a guitar strapped around his neck. And then he performed sitting down.”

He shared a series of memories and concluded his post by capturing the essence of his dear friend’s personality.

“Somewhere in heaven, I’m sure there’s a quiet corner with a big easy chair, a bright floor lamp, a big stack of biographical books, and a few old dogs wagging their tails to the faint smell of cigar smoke,” Perkins rote.

Friedman’s real name was Richard Friedman. He formed his first band when he was in University, and his second band, Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, in 1973, according to The New York Post.

That very same year, he released his song, “Sold American,” which catapulted his career, making him an instant country and western star.

Friedman continued releasing music until 2018, according to The New York Post.

His long-lasting career includes a tour with Bob Dylan from 1975-1976.

He’s best known for songs, “Sold American”, “Honky Town Heroes,” “Ride ’em Jewboy,” “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and “The Ballad of Charles Whitman.”(RELATED: 90s Rock Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49)

The talented musician was also an accomplished author that wrote detective novels and was a columnist at Texas Monthly.

He left a significant footprint in the world of entertainment, and his talents will continue to be cherished for years to come.