Woman Accused Of Poisoning Husband’s Drinks Because He Wasn’t ‘Appreciative’

A Missouri woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly poisoning her husband’s sodas with weed killers, the local sheriff’s office said.

Michelle Peters, 47, was accused of putting the chemical Roundup in her husband’s Moutain Dew drinks over the course of several occasions throughout May and June, according to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Her husband told police he noticed his drink didn’t taste right and checked the camera, reportedly seeing his wife take a bottle of Roundup and the soda bottle into their house on June 14, according to ABC7 Chicago.

“The victim began suspecting the soda was being tampered with after feeling ill. The victim provided video surveillance to the sheriff’s office, indicating that Michelle Peters was tampering with the Mountain Dew stored in a garage refrigerator,” the press release stated.

The victim is apparently the only person in the household who drank the Mountain Dew, officials said. (RELATED: Arizona Wife Who Plead Guilty To Attempting To Poison Husband With Bleach In Coffee Sentenced).

When officials took Peters in for questioning Monday, she reportedly said she didn’t put any insecticide into the drink, ABC7 reported. When asked why she took both bottles out of the garage, she reportedly told authorities she planned on using them to make a weed killer. She said she got the idea from social media, the outlet reported.

Peters later reportedly admitted to police to putting insecticide into the Moutain Dew bottle, the outlet reported.

The 47-year-old allegedly poisoned the drinks to be “mean” after her husband was apparently not appreciative of the 50th birthday party she threw for him, ABC7 reported.

Peters was arrested and held in the local detention center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.