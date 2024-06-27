Most Military Families Say They’re Getting Crushed Under The Weight Of Biden’s Economy

More military families feel that their well-being has declined amid financial strain under the Biden administration, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Only about 27% of respondents said that their family health was “excellent” compared to approximately 41% in 2021, according to a Military Family Advisory Network study. Financial stress, poor quality of life conditions and costs of living were among some of the military families’ biggest concerns. (RELATED: Inflation Remains Stubbornly High As Elevated Prices Continue To Dog Americans)

Over 55% of respondents said that their financial well-being was poor or very poor, while 43% said their well-being was high or very high, according to the study. Military families and enlisted servicemembers were most negatively impacted, with 60% reporting low financial stability.

Moving, housing and childcare costs were some of the biggest contributors to poor family health, according to the study. Additionally, one in five military families reported experiencing food instability.

“The cost of living is so high, and the pay is mediocre,” one military family told Military Family Advisory Network. Everywhere you turn there is something going up in price; nothing is cheap.”

Over a quarter of respondents said that their pay and benefits were not keeping pace with the civilian job market, according to the study. Low pay in the military amid rising costs has long been a problem for a bulk of servicemembers in the military, especially among lower-ranking servicemembers with lower compensations.

Respondents said that cost of living and inflation were the primary barriers to saving money, according to the study. Inflation spiked to 9% under the Biden administration and has since failed to drop below 3%; inflation wavered between 1% and 2% but never crossed 3% for the entirety of former President Donald Trump’s term, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over 80% of respondents reported feelings of high, moderate or some stress due to finances, according to the study. Over 70% said that increased pay compensation would be the driving factor in deciding to stay in the military.

“We have to make sure that people can support their whole family while they are serving,” Shannon Razsadin, executive director of Military Family Advisory Network, told Military.com in an interview Thursday.

Only about 57% of respondents would recommend joining the military to someone who is considering enlisting, compared to roughly 62% in 2021 and 74% in 2019, according to the study. The military has had a steadily growing problem of recruiting and retention since 2021, according to the Modern War Institute.

Several branches failed to hit their accession goals at various points in 2023, according to a Pentagon press release from November.

Respondents included active servicemembers, military families and veterans. The study surveyed over 10,000 respondents from October to December.

“The Department is aware of the report and currently reviewing. However, we do not have anything to share at this time,” a Pentagon spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

