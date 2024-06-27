Neil Young Cancels Tour After Band Members Fall Ill

Neil Young announced the cancellation of his “Crazy Horse Tour” on his official website Wednesday.

The cancellations include all imminent shows, as well as those booked for up to three months from the time of the cancellation notice.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!” the band wrote in their online statement. “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

Young did not indicate whether he was one of the band members that fell ill.

The famous artist vaguely touched on when he thinks the shows will be rescheduled.

“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!” he wrote.

“We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Young went on to thank those affected for their support.

“Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1,” he wrote, as he signed off.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth.”

The cancellation of the Crazy Horse Tour includes three skipped appearances that were previously scheduled at the Hollywood Bowl in September, as well as the concerts at Ohana Fest and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival, according to Variety. (RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

Seven Canadian shows have been cancelled.