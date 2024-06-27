Entertainment

Neil Young Cancels Tour After Band Members Fall Ill

2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Neil Young announced the cancellation of his “Crazy Horse Tour” on his official website Wednesday.

The cancellations include all imminent shows, as well as those booked for up to three months from the time of the cancellation notice.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!” the band wrote in their online statement. “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

Young did not indicate whether he was one of the band members that fell ill.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 04: (L-R) Micah Nelson, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Neil Young of Crazy Horse perform during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Douglas Mason/WireImage) Getty Images

The famous artist vaguely touched on when he thinks the shows will be rescheduled.

“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!” he wrote.

“We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Young went on to thank those affected for their support.

“Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1,” he wrote, as he signed off.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth.”

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Neil Young performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The cancellation of the Crazy Horse Tour includes three skipped appearances that were previously scheduled at the Hollywood Bowl in September, as well as the concerts at Ohana Fest and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival, according to Variety. (RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

Seven Canadian shows have been cancelled.