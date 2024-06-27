New York Knicks, OG Anunoby Agree On Ridiculous 5-Year, $212.5 Million Contract: REPORT

Talk about overpaying! Wow!

OG Anunoby, a free agent forward going into Wednesday, is planning on signing an unbelievable five-year, $212.5 million contract to make a comeback to the New York Knicks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anunoby’s contract will feature a trade kicker and a player option, Woj’s sources say. (RELATED: Bam Adebayo To Sign 3-Year, $166 Million Contract Extension With Miami Heat: REPORT)

At the beginning of the 2024 calendar year, New York acquired Anunoby via trade, shipping out Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to bolster up their size on the wing. He’ll be pairing up with Mikal Bridges, whom the Knicks picked up Tuesday night in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, in a starting lineup that’s been revamped for the 2024-25 season.

After the Knickerbockers landed Anunoby, he helped them rip through their opposition as the team went 12-2 in their last 14 contests prior to both he and Julius Randle getting injured in a Jan. 27 game against the Miami Heat.

Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/q5VcjOeryW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Would you pay a player who averages a stat line of 14.7 points-per-game, 4.2 rebounds-per-game and 2.1 assists-per-game over $40 million a year?

Yeah, I wouldn’t either.

But that’s exactly what the Knicks are doing, and honestly, it’s not surprising. New York was once a dysfunctional franchise who could never win. Now, they’re just slightly less dysfunctional with an unbelievable appetite for a championship after having a little taste of success in the 2023-24 season. The problem is, it’s coming out as blatant desperation, and this is how we got this Anunoby deal.

I guarantee you this will blow up in their face — I’ve seen this story before with New York teams (*coughs* the Mets *coughs*).