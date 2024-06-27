‘I Can’t See Home Plate’: Yankee Fans Nearly Scrap It Out Over Annoying Little Kid Standing In The Front Row

Oh, Yankee fans … never change.

There was a battle happening on the field during the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, and there also happened to be a skirmish between fans going on simultaneously in the Citi Field upper deck.

While the Yankees and Mets were squaring off recently, a fan uploaded a TikTok video of an argument between two Yankee fans over a kid wearing an Aaron Judge jersey who was standing up while in the front row of their particular section. One Yankee fan didn’t appreciate his view being blocked, while the other happened to be the kid’s dad.

“Down in front!” shouted the irritated adult at the kid. “Judge, have a seat! I can’t see home plate.”

“Shut the f**k up!” the father shot back while turned around. (RELATED: Guardians Prospect Jhonkensy Noel, Who Was Just Called Up To The Show, Has One Hell Of A First At-Bat To Start Career)

“You have to see through him. Dude, I can’t see home plate!” said the man.

“Grow the f**k up!” the father shouted back.

“Grow the f**k up? Nice. Teach your kid right,” said the man who wasn’t able to see home plate. “I’m not yelling at the kid. Tell him to have a seat.”

A truly glorious scene … pretty much what you would expect between Yankee fans.

And of course the kid’s dad would look like THAT … ol’ beer belly-having ass. (LMAO)