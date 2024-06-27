‘Verge Of A Panic Attack’: Chanel West Coast Launches New Reality TV Show

Chanel West Coast is launching a reality television show that showcases her life behind the scenes and highlights her struggles as a working mom.

The new show, “The West Coast Hustle,” is slated for a July 18 release date, but MTV gave fans a sneak peek with the release of the show’s teaser trailer Wednesday.

“By day, I’m mom. By night, I’m an artist,” Chanel said, as the camera flickered between her life in casual clothes with her young baby daughter, Bowie Breeze, and her night life where she’s all glammed up.

“But I’m also an amazing girlfriend,” she said, as the video showed her interactions with boyfriend Dom Fenison.

The first-look into the series shows the former “Ridiculousness” star attempting to juggle her life at home. She was seen playing with her daughter, picking up after her and taking on the general mom-duties fans would expect. This is a whole new angle of her life, as most fans were accustomed to seeing the television star dressed up with full makeup and hair done, while co-starring on Rob Dyrdek’s show.

In one clip, Chanel stood on stage in front of a live audience and FaceTimed her daughter. She then asked the crowd to chime in and say hello, as she faced the phone toward them.

In the video, Chanel could be heard saying she was “running on three hours of sleep” before she mumbled “this is becoming a lot of work.”

Fenison held their daughter in his hands while he jokingly asked Chanel if they’d “have time to nap today,” but she simply laughed off the idea as though it was a crazy thought to carve out any down time. Chanel’s signature laugh was heard throughout the short clip, as she quipped about her busy lifestyle.

As the trailer video rolled on, the toll of balancing her music career and her home life became evident. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Announces Launch Of His Own Reality Show)

“I’m on the verge of a panic attack,” Chanel said.

The clip ends dramatically, as she says, “Every working mom goes through what I’m going through right now.”