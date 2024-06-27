Princess Anne’s Husband Provides Update On Her Condition After She Suffered A Head Injury

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence briefly updated Princess Anne’s condition following her head injury due to a horse-related incident June 26.

This comes after the royal spent three nights in hospital after the accident which occurred at her Gatcombe Park home June 23. Sir Tim responded to questions from the press as he exited the hospital following a visit with his wife. “How’s your wife, Sir? Is she doing well?” a reporter shouted out. “Recovering slowly, thank you,” he said, as seen in a short video clip shared to X by ITV’s Chris Ship.

How is Princess Anne?, her husband is asked as he leaves hospital today.

“Recovering slowly”, replied Sir Tim Laurence.

“She’ll be out when she’s ready” he says when asked if the Princess Royal will leave hospital today – where she’s been since her horse incident on Sunday.

🎥… pic.twitter.com/Ijmz48j0QZ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 26, 2024

The camera snaps could be heard in the video as those that gathered attempted to document the update about the incident.

“Do you expect her out today, Sir?” someone asked.

Sir Tim’s response was curt and quick.

“She’ll be out when she’s ready,” he said.

This is the second update from the royal about his wife’s condition.

“She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said, June 25, according to People.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Anne was hospitalized but did not offer great detail about the circumstances surrounding her accident.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” they said in the statement, shortly after it occurred. (RELATED: Princess Royal Hospitalized Following Injuries)

The Telegraph reported that Princess Anne suffered memory loss, thought to be temporary, June 25.

Princess Anne’s agenda has been temporarily paused during her recovery.